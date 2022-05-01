Fyrirtækjaskrá
FreedomPay
FreedomPay Laun

Launasvið FreedomPay eru frá $71,789 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri enda til $210,940 fyrir Lausnarhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá FreedomPay. Síðast uppfært: 8/1/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $130K
Sala
$71.8K
Lausnarhönnuður
$211K

Algengar spurningar

FreedomPay'de bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $210,940 ücretle Lausnarhönnuður at the Common Range Average level'dir. Bu, temel maaşın yanı sıra olası hisse senedi ve bonus ödemelerini içerir.
FreedomPay'de bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam ücret $130,000'dır.

