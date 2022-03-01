Fyrirtækjaskrá
FOX
FOX Laun

Launasvið FOX eru frá $71,640 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Fjármálagreinir í neðri enda til $497,500 fyrir Traust og öryggi í efri enda.

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $139K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
Median $189K
Endurskoðandi
$89.6K

Viðskiptagreinir
$82.4K
Fjármálagreinir
$71.6K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$120K
Vöruhönnuður
$96.5K
Vörustjóri
$73.4K
Verkefnastjóri
$109K
Sala
$311K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$143K
Traust og öryggi
$498K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá FOX er Traust og öryggi at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $497,500. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá FOX er $114,743.

