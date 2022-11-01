Fyrirtækjaskrá
Fortna
Fortna Laun

Launasvið Fortna eru frá $93,465 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Verkefnastjóri í neðri enda til $306,525 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Fortna. Síðast uppfært: 7/26/2025

$160K

Vélaverkfræðingur
Median $115K
Vörustjóri
$307K
Verkefnastjóri
$93.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Sala
$118K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$123K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$179K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Fortna er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $306,525. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Fortna er $120,490.

