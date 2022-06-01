Fyrirtækjaskrá
Forter
Forter Laun

Launasvið Forter eru frá $64,976 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Markaðsmál í neðri enda til $300,900 fyrir Rekstrarstjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Forter. Síðast uppfært: 7/26/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $132K
Rekstrarstjóri
$301K
Gagnagreinir
$111K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Gagnavísindamaður
$119K
Mannauðsmál
$155K
Markaðsmál
$65K
Vörustjóri
$204K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$136K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$72.3K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$227K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Forter is Rekstrarstjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $300,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Forter is $133,889.

