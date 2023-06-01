Fyrirtækjaskrá
Folloze
Helstu innsýnir
    Um

    Folloze offers a Content Experience Platform for creating ABM and demand-gen content marketing campaigns to drive marketing and sales success, fuel pipeline and growth, and engage and convert B2B buyers at every stage of their journey. The platform provides frontline marketers with the tools, insights, and autonomy to succeed in the new era of digital selling and buyer engagement. Folloze helps keep B2B sales on top with personalized, buyer-centric experiences. Request a demo to discover how to utilize account-based marketing and demand-gen campaigns to turn engagement into revenue.

    http://www.folloze.com
    Vefsíða
    2013
    Stofnár
    126
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    $10M-$50M
    Áætlaðar tekjur
    Höfuðstöðvar

