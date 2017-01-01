Fyrirtækjaskrá
Flora Food Group
Helstu innsýnir
    • Um

    The driving force behind our success as a global leader in plant-based food are the circa 4,800 Flora Foodies who live our purpose every day and are engaged in our mission, delivering through our values of Performance, Care and Passion. Results Matter. With an ‘Always Day 1 mindset’. Always one step ahead, driven by data, with a finger on the pulse – our customers and consumers are at the heart. We identify the sweet spot; we relish challenge; we own it. We're agile decision-makers, with the courage to pivot, we sometimes fail fast - but learn even faster. Kindness wins. With a long-term focus on building a sustainable future, Flora Foodies show the 'Courage to Care' for each other, our communities, and the next generation. We believe in doing the right thing and 'Come As You Are' is not just a saying; it's an invitation to be authentic and bring your whole, true self to work. Difference brings angles and ideas to the party – we want you to be you. Passion fuels our Next Generation of the Food journey. Full of energy and possibility, Flora Foodies constantly raise the bar, driving the Flora Food Group and one another forwards. We're a team of food lovers and enthusiasts – our sum is truly greater than our parts, and we absolutely love what we do.

    florafoodgroup.com
    Vefsíða
    2018
    Stofnár
    3,292
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    Höfuðstöðvar

