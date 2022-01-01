Fyrirtækjaskrá
FIS
FIS Laun

Launasvið FIS eru frá $4,250 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Þjónustusvið í neðri enda til $341,700 fyrir Gagnavísindastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá FIS. Síðast uppfært: 8/5/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Software Engineer 1 $109K
Software Engineer 2 $102K
Senior Software Engineer $168K
Specialist Software Engineer $174K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Viðskiptagreinir
Median $81.1K
Vörustjóri
Median $115K

Netöryggissérfræðingur
Median $10.9K
Gagnagreinir
Median $125K
Lausnarhönnuður
Median $142K

Gagnahönnuður

Vöruhönnuður
Median $100K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
Median $84K
Viðskiptaþróun
$111K
Þjónustusvið
$4.3K
Gagnavísindastjóri
$342K
Fjármálagreinir
$103K
Mannauðsmál
$63.4K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$117K
Markaðsmál
$149K
Vöruhönnunarstjóri
$25.6K
Verkefnastjóri
$105K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$142K
Sölutæknifræðingur
$205K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$207K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$27.1K
Algengar spurningar

Kõrgeima palgaga roll FIS on Gagnavísindastjóri at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $341,700. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
FIS mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $109,916.

