Feedonomics
    As a leading product feed management platform, Feedonomics partners with agencies, brands, and retailers to optimize and list their products on the top ecommerce shopping destinations around the world. What makes us different from other SaaS companies in the space? We manage everything from integration and full-service onboarding to ongoing feed maintenance for our clients, enabling them to expand their ecommerce business more efficiently.Since its inception in 2014, Feedonomics has developed an incredible reputation for our full-service approach to feed management, our inclusive culture, and our industry-leading technology. With principles that go beyond optics, Feedonomics looks to deliver the same people-first strategy internally as we do externally.

    2014
    300
    $50M-$100M
