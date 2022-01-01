Fyrirtækjaskrá
Federal Reserve Board
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

Federal Reserve Board Laun

Launasvið Federal Reserve Board eru frá $70,000 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Gagnavísindamaður í neðri enda til $155,775 fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Federal Reserve Board. Síðast uppfært: 7/29/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Gagnavísindamaður
Median $70K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $113K
Fjármálagreinir
Median $105K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Viðskiptagreinir
$114K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$156K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Federal Reserve Board er Upplýsingatæknifræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $155,775. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Federal Reserve Board er $113,000.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Federal Reserve Board

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • NASA
  • Department of Homeland Security
  • United States Air Force
  • NASA JPL
  • Tennessee Valley Authority
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði