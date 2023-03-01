Fyrirtækjaskrá
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Laun

Launasvið Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City eru frá $64,675 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Skrifstofustarfsmaður í neðri enda til $105,840 fyrir Verkefnastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Síðast uppfært: 7/29/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $76K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fjármálagreinir
Median $66.3K
Endurskoðandi
$78.8K

Skrifstofustarfsmaður
$64.7K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$89.3K
Verkefnastjóri
$106K
Algengar spurningar

