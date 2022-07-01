Fyrirtækjaskrá
FASHIONPHILE
Helstu innsýnir
    • Um

    FASHIONPHILE is the ultra-luxury re- commerce leader, focusing on high-quality and exclusive ultra-luxury brands, specifically, handbags and accessories, including watches, jewelry, and shoes. Excelling in first-class digital and omnichannel experiences, as well as luxury in-person services. Our mission is to revolutionize luxury fashion by creating a sustainable alternative that not only extends the life cycle of luxury products but also makes them more accessible to a more diverse customer. All of this is anchored to our vision which is to become the world's most sought after brand in luxury re-commerce through our unwavering commitment to our mission, to honoring the products we sell, the people we serve, and the team members who make it all happen.

    fashionphile.com
    Vefsíða
    1999
    Stofnár
    330
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    $50M-$100M
    Áætlaðar tekjur
    Höfuðstöðvar

