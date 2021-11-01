Fyrirtækjaskrá
Faraday Future
Faraday Future Laun

Launasvið Faraday Future eru frá $83,083 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Þjónustusvið í neðri enda til $273,625 fyrir Markaðsmál í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Faraday Future. Síðast uppfært: 7/28/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $180K
Þjónustusvið
$83.1K
Mannauðsmál
$265K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 22
47 22
Markaðsmál
$274K
Markaðsrekstur
$260K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$139K
Vörustjóri
$221K
Verkefnastjóri
$147K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$191K
Lausnarhönnuður
$169K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$139K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Faraday Future er Markaðsmál at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $273,625. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Faraday Future er $180,000.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Faraday Future

