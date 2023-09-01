Fyrirtækjaskrá
FANUC
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

FANUC Laun

Launasvið FANUC eru frá $66,330 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vélaverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $146,265 fyrir Verkefnastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá FANUC. Síðast uppfært: 7/28/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Vélaverkfræðingur
$66.3K
Verkefnastjóri
$146K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$114K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 22
47 22
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at FANUC is Verkefnastjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $146,265. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FANUC is $114,425.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir FANUC

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Roblox
  • Flipkart
  • Databricks
  • Snap
  • PayPal
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði