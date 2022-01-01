Fyrirtækjaskrá
Cvent
Cvent Laun

Launasvið Cvent eru frá $5,916 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Ráðningarfulltrúi í neðri enda til $226,125 fyrir Lausnarhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Cvent. Síðast uppfært: 8/2/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Software Engineer I $108K
Software Engineer II $116K
Senior Software Engineer $139K
Lead Software Engineer $161K
Principal Software Engineer $173K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gæðatryggingarverkfræðingur (QA)

Vöruhönnuður
Median $110K

UX hönnuður

Þjónustusvið
$192K

Viðskiptavinafarsæld
$17.2K
Gagnagreinir
$105K
Gagnavísindamaður
$94K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$151K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$64.1K
Markaðsmál
$13.6K
Markaðsrekstur
$166K
Vörustjóri
$162K
Verkefnastjóri
$89.3K
Verkefnastjóri
$69.7K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$5.9K
Sala
$79.6K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$221K
Lausnarhönnuður
$226K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$31K
UX rannsakandi
$131K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Cvent er Lausnarhönnuður at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $226,125. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Cvent er $110,000.

