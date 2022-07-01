Fyrirtækjaskrá
Credible
Credible Laun

Launasvið Credible eru frá $99,545 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vörustjóri í neðri enda til $216,075 fyrir Gagnavísindastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Credible. Síðast uppfært: 8/6/2025

$160K

Gagnavísindastjóri
$216K
Gagnavísindamaður
$168K
Vöruhönnuður
$191K

Vörustjóri
$99.5K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $164K
Algengar spurningar

Rolul cel mai bine plătit raportat la Credible este Gagnavísindastjóri at the Common Range Average level cu o compensație totală anuală de $216,075. Aceasta include salariul de bază, precum și orice compensație potențială de acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Credible este $168,300.

