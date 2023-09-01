Fyrirtækjaskrá
Cogoport
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

Cogoport Laun

Launasvið Cogoport eru frá $12,572 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri enda til $35,261 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Cogoport. Síðast uppfært: 8/4/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $16.9K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vöruhönnuður
Median $12.6K

UX hönnuður

Viðskiptaþróun
$18.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Vörustjóri
$35.3K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Cogoport is Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $35,261. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cogoport is $17,883.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Cogoport

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • PayPal
  • Facebook
  • Intuit
  • SoFi
  • Tesla
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði