Coforge Laun

Launasvið Coforge eru frá $5,492 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Mannauðsmál í neðri enda til $263,675 fyrir Rekstrarmál í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Coforge. Síðast uppfært: 8/3/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $20.3K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Rekstrarmál
$264K
Viðskiptagreinir
$42.7K

Gagnavísindamaður
$48.7K
Fjármálagreinir
$9.8K
Mannauðsmál
$5.5K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$69.3K
Vöruhönnuður
$27K
Vörustjóri
$131K
Lausnarhönnuður
$40.8K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$114K
Algengar spurningar

