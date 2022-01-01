Fyrirtækjaskrá
ClearBank
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

ClearBank Laun

Launasvið ClearBank eru frá $112,519 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $160,219 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá ClearBank. Síðast uppfært: 8/4/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $113K
Markaðsmál
$153K
Vörustjóri
$160K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$133K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Самая высокооплачиваемая должность, о которой сообщалось в ClearBank, — это Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $160,219. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также любые потенциальные компенсации акциями и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация, о которой сообщалось в ClearBank, составляет $142,994.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir ClearBank

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Improbable
  • PwC
  • Royal Bank of Scotland
  • Starling Bank
  • AlphaSights
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði