Clarivate Analytics Laun

Launasvið Clarivate Analytics eru frá $3,267 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Gagnagreinir í neðri enda til $112,200 fyrir Stjórnunarráðgjafi í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Clarivate Analytics. Síðast uppfært: 8/4/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $14.4K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnavísindamaður
Median $80.2K
Viðskiptagreinir
$16.1K

Gagnagreinir
$3.3K
Fjármálagreinir
$15K
Mannauðsmál
$76.5K
Lögfræðimál
$70.4K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$112K
Vörustjóri
$105K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$105K
Lausnarhönnuður
$10.6K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Clarivate Analytics er Stjórnunarráðgjafi at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $112,200. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Clarivate Analytics er $70,350.

