Fyrirtækjaskrá
Clarify Health
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns
Helstu innsýnir
  • Leggðu fram eitthvað einstakt um Clarify Health sem gæti verið gagnlegt fyrir aðra (t.d. viðtalsráð, val á teymi, einstök menning o.s.frv.).
    • Um

    Clarify Health provides the breakthrough technology and analytics platform to personalize and optimize patient care journeys. Our purpose-built solutions - developed by a world-class team of data scientists and engineers from the financial services industry, top clinical operations experts, and logistics specialists - are transforming healthcare processes and workflows. Clarify delivers actionable insights that enable physicians, health systems, payers, and life sciences organizations to deliver better care today and evolve for a value-based world.

    http://www.clarifyhealth.com
    Vefsíða
    2015
    Stofnár
    180
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    $10M-$50M
    Áætlaðar tekjur
    Höfuðstöðvar

    Fáðu staðfest laun í pósthólfið þitt

    Gerast áskrifandi að staðfestum tilboðum.Þú færð sundurliðun á bótum í tölvupósti. Læra meira

    Þessi síða er varin með reCAPTCHA og persónuverndarstefna Google og persónuverndarstefna og þjónustuskilmálar eiga við.

    Völdu störf

      Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Clarify Health

    Tengd fyrirtæki

    • FogHorn
    • Cloudera
    • Databricks
    • Plaid
    • Scale AI
    • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

    Önnur úrræði