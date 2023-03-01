Fyrirtækjaskrá
City of Seattle
City of Seattle Laun

Launasvið City of Seattle eru frá $96,361 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Tæknileg verkefnastjóri í neðri enda til $201,000 fyrir Rafmagnsverkfræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá City of Seattle. Síðast uppfært: 8/3/2025

$160K

Rekstrarstjóri
$172K
Viðskiptagreinir
$161K
Byggingarverkfræðingur
$127K

Rafmagnsverkfræðingur
$201K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$134K
Verkefnastjóri
$105K
Verkefnastjóri
$153K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$152K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$96.4K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá City of Seattle er Rafmagnsverkfræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $201,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá City of Seattle er $152,235.

