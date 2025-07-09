Fyrirtækjaskrá
CGS
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

CGS Laun

Launasvið CGS eru frá $33,690 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Mannauðsmál í neðri enda til $196,980 fyrir Tæknileg verkefnastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá CGS. Síðast uppfært: 8/1/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Þjónustusvið
$34.7K
Mannauðsmál
$33.7K
Sala
$55.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$62.1K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$197K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

El rol més ben pagat informat a CGS és Tæknileg verkefnastjóri at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $196,980. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a CGS és de $55,497.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir CGS

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Apple
  • Roblox
  • Databricks
  • Dropbox
  • Spotify
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði