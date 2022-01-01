Fyrirtækjaskrá
Censys
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

Censys Laun

Launasvið Censys eru frá $122,400 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Ráðningarfulltrúi í neðri enda til $289,100 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Censys. Síðast uppfært: 7/24/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Vörustjóri
$289K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$122K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$199K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

46 21
46 21
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Censys is Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $289,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Censys is $198,716.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Censys

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Riverbed Technology
  • Infoblox
  • Lookout
  • Swimlane
  • ExtraHop
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði