Cedar Laun

Launasvið Cedar eru frá $121,000 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vörustjóri í neðri enda til $235,000 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Cedar. Síðast uppfært: 8/1/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Software Engineer I $130K
Software Engineer II $165K
Software Engineer III $230K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
Median $235K
Gagnavísindamaður
Median $150K

Vörustjóri
Median $121K
Mannauðsmál
$149K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$144K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$158K
Lausnarhönnuður
Median $229K
UX rannsakandi
$124K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Cedar er Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $235,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Cedar er $150,000.

