Bynder Laun

Launasvið Bynder eru frá $62,165 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri enda til $158,308 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Bynder. Síðast uppfært: 7/30/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $70.7K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnavísindamaður
$72K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$64.7K

Markaðsmál
$66.9K
Vöruhönnuður
$62.2K
Vörustjóri
$158K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$130K
Algengar spurningar

Den højest betalende rolle rapporteret hos Bynder er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $158,308. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Bynder er $70,728.

