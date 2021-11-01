Fyrirtækjaskrá
Brock Solutions
Brock Solutions Laun

Launasvið Brock Solutions eru frá $55,744 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $114,053 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Brock Solutions. Síðast uppfært: 8/6/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $55.7K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Stýritæknifræðingur
$92.5K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$61.9K

Mannauðsmál
$56.1K
Vöruhönnuður
$60.3K
Vörustjóri
$114K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$66.5K
El rol con mayor salario reportado en Brock Solutions es Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $114,053. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Brock Solutions es $61,896.

Völdu störf

Önnur úrræði