Broadridge Laun

Launasvið Broadridge eru frá $2,545 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Fjárfestingarbankastjóri í neðri enda til $378,100 fyrir Lögfræðimál í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Broadridge. Síðast uppfært: 8/6/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Software Engineer $85.3K
Senior Software Engineer $111K
Lead Software Engineer $143K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Endurskoðandi
$323K
Viðskiptagreinir
$13.2K

Fyrirtækjaþróun
$274K
Þjónustusvið
$112K
Gagnavísindastjóri
$194K
Gagnavísindamaður
$159K
Fjármálagreinir
$59.7K
Fjárfestingarbankastjóri
$2.5K
Lögfræðimál
$378K
Verkefnastjóri
$96.7K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$261K
Lausnarhönnuður
$57.4K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$36.1K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Broadridge er Lögfræðimál at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $378,100. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Broadridge er $111,797.

