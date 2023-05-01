Fyrirtækjaskrá
Broad Institute
Broad Institute Laun

Launasvið Broad Institute eru frá $102,485 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Verkefnastjóri í neðri enda til $188,700 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Broad Institute. Síðast uppfært: 8/6/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $144K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnavísindamaður
Median $120K
Vöruhönnuður
$114K

Vörustjóri
$155K
Verkefnastjóri
$102K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$189K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Broad Institute

