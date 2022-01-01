Fyrirtækjaskrá
British Airways
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

British Airways Laun

Launasvið British Airways eru frá $4,973 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Þjónustusvið í neðri enda til $199,000 fyrir Tæknileg verkefnastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá British Airways. Síðast uppfært: 8/6/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Vöruhönnuður
Median $86.2K

UX hönnuður

Endurskoðandi
$76.2K
Þjónustusvið
$5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

56 9
56 9
Gagnavísindamaður
$102K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$32.6K
Vörustjóri
$54.6K
Sala
$71.4K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$158K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$199K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

El rol con mayor salario reportado en British Airways es Tæknileg verkefnastjóri at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $199,000. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en British Airways es $76,200.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir British Airways

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Quora
  • Bitstamp
  • HealthifyMe
  • Blockchain.com
  • Thrive Global
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði