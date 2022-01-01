Fyrirtækjaskrá
BNP Paribas
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

BNP Paribas Laun

Launasvið BNP Paribas eru frá $1,421 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Þjónustusvið í neðri enda til $248,000 fyrir Fjárfestingarbankastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá BNP Paribas. Síðast uppfært: 8/3/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $56.8K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnaverkfræðingur

DevOps verkfræðingur

Gagnavísindamaður
Median $68.2K

Magngreiningarrannsakandi

Verkefnastjóri
Median $45.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Fjárfestingarbankastjóri
Median $248K
Endurskoðandi
$2.9K
Rekstrarmál
$91.2K
Viðskiptagreinir
$56.3K
Viðskiptaþróun
$84.2K
Þjónustusvið
$1.4K
Gagnagreinir
$26.1K
Fjármálagreinir
$18.5K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$7.8K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$169K
Vöruhönnuður
$29.7K
Verkefnastjóri
$37.3K
Sala
$46.1K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$117K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$56.8K
Lausnarhönnuður
$143K

Gagnahönnuður

Heildarlaun
$84.2K
UX rannsakandi
$80.4K
Áhættufjárfestir
$155K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá BNP Paribas er Fjárfestingarbankastjóri með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $248,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá BNP Paribas er $56,787.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir BNP Paribas

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Fidelity Investments
  • Starling Bank
  • Manulife
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • KPMG
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði