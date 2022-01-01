Fyrirtækjaskrá
BMC
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

BMC Laun

Launasvið BMC eru frá $2,050 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Byggingarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $188,700 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá BMC. Síðast uppfært: 8/3/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Byggingarverkfræðingur
$2.1K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$143K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$189K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Lausnarhönnuður
$121K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá BMC er Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $188,700. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá BMC er $132,090.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir BMC

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • CIT
  • Conduent
  • MyCase
  • Mastech Digital
  • Acxiom
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði