Fyrirtækjaskrá
BlueVine
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

BlueVine Laun

Launasvið BlueVine eru frá $141,464 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $270,000 fyrir Viðskiptaþróun í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá BlueVine. Síðast uppfært: 8/3/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Viðskiptaþróun
Median $270K
Markaðsmál
$149K
Samstarfsstjóri
$259K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Vöruhönnuður
Median $151K
Vörustjóri
$199K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$141K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$264K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá BlueVine er Viðskiptaþróun með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $270,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá BlueVine er $199,000.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir BlueVine

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Cyndx
  • Yapstone
  • Upgrade
  • Hometap
  • Farmers Insurance
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði