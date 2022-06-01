Fyrirtækjaskrá
Blue Prism
Blue Prism Laun

Launasvið Blue Prism eru frá $94,325 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vörustjóri í neðri enda til $263,675 fyrir Sölutæknifræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Blue Prism. Síðast uppfært: 8/3/2025

$160K

Viðskiptavinafarsæld
$186K
Vörustjóri
$94.3K
Sala
$162K

Sölutæknifræðingur
$264K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$111K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Blue Prism er Sölutæknifræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $263,675. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Blue Prism er $161,746.

