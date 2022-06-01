Fyrirtækjaskrá
Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Laun

Launasvið Bloom Energy eru frá $9,535 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Gagnagreinir í neðri enda til $306,525 fyrir Efnaverkfræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Bloom Energy. Síðast uppfært: 8/4/2025

$160K

Lífvísindaverkfræðingur
$225K
Efnaverkfræðingur
$307K
Stýritæknifræðingur
$129K

Gagnagreinir
$9.5K
Gagnavísindamaður
$119K
Rafmagnsverkfræðingur
$170K
Fjármálagreinir
$157K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$236K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$164K
Sala
$289K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$72.4K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Bloom Energy is Efnaverkfræðingur at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $306,525. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bloom Energy is $163,815.

Önnur úrræði