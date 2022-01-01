Fyrirtækjaskrá
Blend
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

Blend Laun

Launasvið Blend eru frá $47,865 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Gagnavísindamaður í neðri enda til $357,500 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Blend. Síðast uppfært: 8/4/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
IC2 $167K
IC3 $213K
IC4 $266K
IC5 $358K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Sala
Median $175K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
Median $295K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Endurskoðandi
$107K
Viðskiptagreinir
$113K
Viðskiptavinafarsæld
$219K
Gagnavísindamaður
$47.9K
Markaðsrekstur
$185K
Vöruhönnuður
$166K
Vörustjóri
Median $220K
Verkefnastjóri
$174K
Verkefnastjóri
$169K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$93.1K
Sölutæknifræðingur
$216K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$199K
Lausnarhönnuður
$276K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$157K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Blend is Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur at the IC5 level with a yearly total compensation of $357,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blend is $180,035.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Blend

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Palantir
  • Synaptics
  • Salesforce
  • Adobe
  • Walmart Global Tech
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði