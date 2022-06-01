Fyrirtækjaskrá
    HELPING ADVANCE THE FUTUREFrom product assembly and testing to specialized processing machinery, we offer an extensive range of manufacturing technology and expertise to deliver turnkey manufacturing solutions.We have a lifetime of experience automating manufacturing processes, and our industry-leading automation solutions continually advance the state of the art. Having delivered over 22,000 projects successfully worldwide, we draw on our deep knowledge base — that includes 5,000 employees and a vast network of highly-skilled partners and suppliers — for every project we undertake. ATS also leverages insights and best practices from all the markets we serve to create a unique multi-industry synergy that we can apply to your project. This same synergy has helped us develop best in class automation products that are aimed at making your manufacturing system deliver peak performance.Whether you need ATS to build custom automation globally, or to help you mass produce equipment through our contract equipment manufacturing services, we have the scale to reduce costs and speed time to market. With 28 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices around the globe to serve you, see how ATS can bring your manufacturing project to life - and sharpen your competitive edge.

    1978
    6,000
