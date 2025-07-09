Fyrirtækjaskrá
Astronics
Astronics Laun

Launasvið Astronics eru frá $91,540 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $168,840 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Astronics. Síðast uppfært: 7/30/2025

$160K

Rafmagnsverkfræðingur
$98.1K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$99.5K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$91.5K

Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$169K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Astronics is Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $168,840. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Astronics is $98,804.

