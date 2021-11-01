Fyrirtækjaskrá
Articulate
Articulate Laun

Launasvið Articulate eru frá $131,233 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Markaðsmál í neðri enda til $225,865 fyrir Vöruhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Articulate. Síðast uppfært: 8/4/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $173K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Markaðsmál
$131K
Vöruhönnuður
$226K

Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$209K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Articulate is Vöruhönnuður at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $225,865. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Articulate is $190,724.

Önnur úrræði