Article Laun

Launasvið Article eru frá $80,581 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Viðskiptagreinir í neðri enda til $129,928 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Article. Síðast uppfært: 8/4/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $97.8K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $125K
Viðskiptagreinir
$80.6K

Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$130K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Article is Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $129,928. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Article is $111,535.

