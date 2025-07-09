Fyrirtækjaskrá
Apra Labs
Apra Labs Laun

Launasvið Apra Labs eru frá $11,701 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri enda til $706,450 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Apra Labs. Síðast uppfært: 8/3/2025

$160K

Vöruhönnuður
$11.7K
Vörustjóri
$11.8K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$706K

Algengar spurningar

Най-високоплатената роля, докладвана в Apra Labs, е Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $706,450. Това включва основна заплата, както и всяко потенциално дялово възнаграждение и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в Apra Labs, е $11,847.

