Amdocs Laun

Launasvið Amdocs eru frá $10,453 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Gagnagreinir í neðri enda til $537,300 fyrir Mannauðsmál í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Amdocs. Síðast uppfært: 7/29/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
L1 $11.4K
L2 $12.8K
L3 $17.1K
L4 $28K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gæðatryggingarverkfræðingur (QA)

Framleiðsluhugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

DevOps verkfræðingur

Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
Median $35.3K
Vörustjóri
Median $107K

Lausnarhönnuður
Median $170K
Sala
Median $240K
Endurskoðandi
$70.4K
Skrifstofustarfsmaður
$49.3K
Viðskiptagreinir
$112K
Þjónustusvið
$166K
Viðskiptavinafarsæld
$95.4K
Gagnagreinir
$10.5K
Gagnavísindamaður
$41.5K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$339K
Mannauðsmál
$537K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$17.4K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$76.9K
Markaðsmál
$122K
Vöruhönnuður
$39.8K
Verkefnastjóri
$49.8K
Verkefnastjóri
$36K
Sölutæknifræðingur
$194K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Amdocs er Mannauðsmál at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $537,300. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Amdocs er $60,079.

