Airtel Africa
Airtel Africa Laun

Launasvið Airtel Africa eru frá $5,814 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Rekstrarstjóri í neðri enda til $241,200 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Airtel Africa. Síðast uppfært: 8/5/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $21.6K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Endurskoðandi
$23.1K
Rekstrarstjóri
$5.8K

Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$23.1K
Vörustjóri
$53.4K
Verkefnastjóri
$43.8K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$241K
Lausnarhönnuður
$59.9K
Önnur úrræði