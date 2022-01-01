Fyrirtækjaskrá
Airlines Reporting
Airlines Reporting Laun

Launasvið Airlines Reporting eru frá $98,390 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Gagnagreinir í neðri enda til $99,500 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Airlines Reporting. Síðast uppfært: 8/5/2025

$160K

Gagnagreinir
$98.4K
Vörustjóri
$99.5K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$99.5K

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Airlines Reporting er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $99,500. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Airlines Reporting er $99,500.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Airlines Reporting

