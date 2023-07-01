Fyrirtækjaskrá
Airgap Networks
    Airgap is a cybersecurity company that offers a "Zero Trust Isolation Platform" to protect organizations from ransomware threats. Their solution can defend against breaches and vulnerabilities within a network, and includes a powerful "Ransomware Kill Switch." Airgap's technology can be quickly deployed without the need for agents or design changes. Founded by cybersecurity experts, their solution is trusted by large enterprises and service providers. For more information, visit https://airgap.io or contact info@airgap.io.

    https://airgap.io
    2019
    31
    $0-$1M
    Önnur úrræði