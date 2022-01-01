Fyrirtækjaskrá
Afiniti
Afiniti Laun

Launasvið Afiniti eru frá $5,797 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Gagnagreinir í neðri enda til $189,050 fyrir Vöruhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Afiniti. Síðast uppfært: 7/30/2025

$160K

Gagnavísindamaður
Median $139K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $7K
Viðskiptagreinir
$79.6K

Gagnagreinir
$5.8K
Fjármálagreinir
$21.4K
Markaðsmál
$19.9K
Vöruhönnuður
$189K
Vörustjóri
$17.3K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$166K
Lausnarhönnuður
$129K
Algengar spurningar

