Acquia Laun

Launasvið Acquia eru frá $15,760 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Þjónustusvið í neðri enda til $214,200 fyrir Gagnavísindamaður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Acquia. Síðast uppfært: 8/4/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $38.4K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
Median $90K
Þjónustusvið
$15.8K

Gagnagreinir
$109K
Gagnavísindamaður
$214K
Markaðsmál
$75.4K
Vöruhönnuður
$111K
Vörustjóri
$129K
Sala
$58.7K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$26.6K
Lausnarhönnuður
$134K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$124K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Acquia er Gagnavísindamaður at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $214,200. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Acquia er $99,725.

Önnur úrræði