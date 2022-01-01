Fyrirtækjaskrá
Access Industries
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

Access Industries Laun

Launasvið Access Industries eru frá $23,849 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Endurskoðandi í neðri enda til $251,250 fyrir Verkefnastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Access Industries. Síðast uppfært: 8/8/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $121K
Endurskoðandi
$23.8K
Rekstrarstjóri
$129K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Starfsmannastjóri
$161K
Gagnagreinir
$104K
Fjármálagreinir
$126K
Markaðsmál
$124K
Vöruhönnuður
$172K
Vörustjóri
$123K
Verkefnastjóri
$251K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Access Industries er Verkefnastjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $251,250. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Access Industries er $124,871.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Access Industries

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Netflix
  • SoFi
  • Facebook
  • PayPal
  • Spotify
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði