Accedo
Accedo Laun

Launasvið Accedo eru frá $31,834 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $139,887 fyrir Stjórnunarráðgjafi í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Accedo. Síðast uppfært: 8/1/2025

$160K

Mannauðsmál
$93.9K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$140K
Markaðsmál
$76.2K

Vöruhönnuður
$50.7K
Vörustjóri
$93.3K
Verkefnastjóri
$73.8K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$31.8K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$115K
Lausnarhönnuður
$108K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$99.2K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Accedo er Stjórnunarráðgjafi at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $139,887. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Accedo er $93,602.

