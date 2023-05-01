Fyrirtækjaskrá
3DLOOK
Helstu innsýnir
    • Um

    3DLOOK is a company that specializes in AI-first mobile body scanning and virtual fit solutions. Their solutions provide personalized shopping experiences based on a consumer's unique body profiles, reducing returns and driving conversion and engagement. They offer body data analytics that gives brands actionable insights to optimize design, product development, inventory planning, and distribution. 3DLOOK has won several awards and works with big names in retail. They recently raised $6.5M in a Series A raise and have been recognized as an emerging company disrupting traditional retail with their 3D body scanning technology.

    https://3dlook.me
    Vefsíða
    2016
    Stofnár
    126
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    $10M-$50M
    Áætlaðar tekjur
    Höfuðstöðvar

    Völdu störf

      Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir 3DLOOK

    Önnur úrræði