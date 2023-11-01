Fyrirtækjaskrá
2degrees
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

2degrees Laun

Launasvið 2degrees eru frá $42,587 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Gagnavísindamaður í neðri enda til $94,265 fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá 2degrees. Síðast uppfært: 8/2/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Gagnavísindamaður
$42.6K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$94.3K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$80.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at 2degrees is Upplýsingatæknifræðingur at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $94,265. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 2degrees is $80,246.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir 2degrees

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Google
  • Lyft
  • Facebook
  • Stripe
  • Intuit
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði